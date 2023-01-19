Russell Knox putts himself to a 6-under 66 in first round of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Russell Knox hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knox finished his day tied for 16th at 6 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the par-5 fifth, Russell Knox's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Russell Knox to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Knox hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Knox's 88 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Knox chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Knox to 4 under for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Knox had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Knox's 95 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Knox had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 6 under for the round.