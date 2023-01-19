Rory Sabbatini shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the American Express

Rory Sabbatini hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 145th at 2 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Sabbatini had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Sabbatini's 69 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.