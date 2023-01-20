Robert Streb shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the American Express

Robert Streb hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 107th at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a 239 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 10th, Streb chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Streb hit his 98 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streb to even for the round.

Streb missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Streb had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

On the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.