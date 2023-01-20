Robby Shelton delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the first at the American Express

Robby Shelton hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, and finished the round bogey free. Shelton finished his day tied for 16th at 6 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Robby Shelton had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Robby Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Shelton's 107 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Shelton hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Shelton had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 4 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 5 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Shelton's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 6 under for the round.