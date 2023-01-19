  • Philip Knowles shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the American Express

  • In the opening round of The American Express 2023, Philip Knowles makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Philip Knowles makes birdie on No. 9 at The American Express

    In the opening round of The American Express 2023, Philip Knowles makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.