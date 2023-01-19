Philip Knowles shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the American Express

Philip Knowles hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at even for the tournament. Knowles finished his day tied for 124th at even par; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Knowles had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knowles to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Knowles's 99 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knowles to 3 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Knowles reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knowles to 4 under for the round.