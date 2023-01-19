Nico Echavarria shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the American Express

Nico Echavarria hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Echavarria finished his day tied for 85th at 2 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Echavarria hit an approach shot from 91 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Echavarria to 1 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Echavarria reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Echavarria to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Echavarria's tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Echavarria had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Echavarria to even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Echavarria hit his 83 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Echavarria to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Echavarria had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Echavarria to 2 under for the round.

Echavarria got a bogey on the 371-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Echavarria to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Echavarria reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Echavarria to 2 under for the round.