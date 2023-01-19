Michael Kim putts well in round one of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Michael Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 27th at 5 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Michael Kim's tee shot went 218 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Kim chipped in his third shot from 26 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Kim's 101 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Kim had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kim's 135 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.