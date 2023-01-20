  • Michael Gligic shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the American Express

  • In the opening round of The American Express 2023, Michael Gligic makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Michael Gligic makes birdie on No. 13 at The American Express

    In the opening round of The American Express 2023, Michael Gligic makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.