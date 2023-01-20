Michael Gligic shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Michael Gligic hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 137th at 1 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Gligic's 127 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Gligic got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Gligic to even-par for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Gligic hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 439-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gligic to even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 first, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Gligic had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Gligic his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 95 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Gligic chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Gligic's 149 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.