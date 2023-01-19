Matti Schmid delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the first at the American Express

Matti Schmid hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, and finished the round bogey free. Schmid finished his day tied for 2nd at 8 under with Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, and Sam Burns; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Matti Schmid had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matti Schmid to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Schmid's 138 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schmid to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Schmid missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Schmid to 2 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Schmid reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schmid to 3 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Schmid had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schmid to 4 under for the round.

After a 352 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Schmid chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schmid to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Schmid had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schmid to 6 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Schmid reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schmid to 7 under for the round.