  • Matti Schmid delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the first at the American Express

  • Following his opening-round 64 at The American Express 2023 Matti Schmid talks about his consistency.
    Interviews

    Matti Schmid interview after Round 1 of The American Express

    Following his opening-round 64 at The American Express 2023 Matti Schmid talks about his consistency.