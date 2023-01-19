Matthias Schwab shoots 6-under 66 in round one of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Matthias Schwab hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 16th at 6 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Schwab's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 101 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Schwab's 141 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Schwab chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Schwab chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Schwab to 5 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Schwab had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwab to 6 under for the round.