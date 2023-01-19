Luke List shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Luke List hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 137th at 1 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, List's 93 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, List's tee shot went 218 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 13 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, List had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, List's 110 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, List had a 69 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 15th, List's 161 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 165-yard par-3 green 17th, List suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

List got a bogey on the 439-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.