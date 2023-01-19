Lucas Glover shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the American Express

Lucas Glover hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 64th at 3 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Glover had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Glover's 187 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Glover had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Glover missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Glover's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Glover's tee shot went 189 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.