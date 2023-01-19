Lee Hodges shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Lee Hodges hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 154th at 4 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Hodges's 130 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

Hodges got a bogey on the 371-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to even-par for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 third, Hodges chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Hodges hit an approach shot from 82 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 3 over for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Hodges hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hodges at 4 over for the round.