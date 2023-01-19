Kramer Hickok shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the American Express

Kramer Hickok hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 107th at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to even for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 165-yard par-3 green 17th, Hickok suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hickok hit an approach shot from 232 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Hickok's tee shot went 196 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.