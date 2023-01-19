Keith Mitchell delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the first at the American Express

Keith Mitchell hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, and finished the round bogey free. Mitchell finished his day tied for 16th at 6 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Keith Mitchell had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Keith Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 12th, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Mitchell's 143 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

On the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 5 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 6 under for the round.