K.H. Lee shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the American Express

K.H. Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at even for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 124th at even par; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 12th, Lee chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Lee had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Lee's 93 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Lee chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.