  • K.H. Lee shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the American Express

  • In the opening round of The American Express 2023, K.H. Lee makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    K.H. Lee makes birdie on No. 16 at The American Express

    In the opening round of The American Express 2023, K.H. Lee makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.