John Pak shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, John Pak hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Pak finished his day tied for 85th at 2 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

At the 346-yard par-4 seventh, Pak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pak to even-par for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Pak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pak to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Pak's 103 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pak to 2 under for the round.