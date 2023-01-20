Harry Higgs shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the American Express

Harry Higgs hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 85th at 2 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the par-5 fifth, Higgs's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

Higgs tee shot went 213 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to even for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Higgs had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

At the 468-yard par-4 15th, Higgs got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

On the 439-yard par-4 18th, Higgs had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Higgs to 2 under for the round.