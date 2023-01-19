Harry Hall finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Harry Hall hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hall finished his day tied for 124th at even par; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Hall reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 1 under for the round.

Hall got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hall to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hall's 92 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to 1 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Hall hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hall to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hall reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hall had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hall to even for the round.