Harrison Endycott delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the first at the American Express

Harrison Endycott hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Endycott finished his day tied for 7th at 7 under with Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; and Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Harrison Endycott had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrison Endycott to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Endycott chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Endycott to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Endycott's 137 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Endycott to 3 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Endycott chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Endycott to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Endycott had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Endycott to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Endycott's 195 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Endycott to 6 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 16th, Endycott chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Endycott to 7 under for the round.