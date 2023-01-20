Harris English putts well in round one of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Harris English hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his day tied for 42nd at 4 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a 320 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Harris English chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, English's 106 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 eighth, English hit his 96 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th, English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved English to 4 under for the round.

English got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 3 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 16th, English chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 4 under for the round.