  • Garrick Higgo shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the American Express

  • In the opening round of The American Express 2023, Garrick Higgo makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Garrick Higgo makes birdie on No. 4 at The American Express

    In the opening round of The American Express 2023, Garrick Higgo makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.