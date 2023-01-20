Garrick Higgo shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Garrick Higgo hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 27th at 5 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a 330 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Higgo chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

At the 363-yard par-4 12th, Higgo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgo to even-par for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Higgo chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Higgo's 172 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Higgo had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Higgo hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Higgo hit his 261 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Higgo to 5 under for the round.