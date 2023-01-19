Erik van Rooyen shoots 7-under 65 in round one of the American Express

Erik van Rooyen hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 7th at 7 under with Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; and Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under.

After a 332 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, van Rooyen hit his 74 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, van Rooyen had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 7 under for the round.

Van Rooyen tee shot went 233 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing van Rooyen to 6 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 7 under for the round.