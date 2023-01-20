Erik Barnes shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Erik Barnes hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Barnes finished his day tied for 137th at 1 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Barnes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to even-par for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Barnes his second shot was a drop and his approach went 105 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Barnes's 120 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Barnes had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to even for the round.

At the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Barnes got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Barnes to even-par for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Barnes's tee shot went 212 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.