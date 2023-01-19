Dylan Wu putts well in round one of the American Express

Dylan Wu hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wu finished his day tied for 64th at 3 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Dylan Wu had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dylan Wu to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Wu hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Wu hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Wu's tee shot went 229 yards to the left rough and his approach went 51 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Wu's 101 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.