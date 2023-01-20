David Lipsky shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the American Express

David Lipsky hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at even for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 124th at even par; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Lipsky hit an approach shot from 78 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 165-yard par-3 17th green, Lipsky suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lipsky at even for the round.

On the 439-yard par-4 18th, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Lipsky had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to even-par for the round.