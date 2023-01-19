David Lingmerth shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the American Express

David Lingmerth hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 107th at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Lingmerth hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 3 under for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Lingmerth chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 4 under for the round.

On the 346-yard par-4 seventh, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.