Danny Lee shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the American Express

Danny Lee hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 27th at 5 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a 232 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 10th, Lee chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 13th, Lee missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Lee had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Lee hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Lee's 136 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Lee had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Lee chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Lee reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Lee at 5 under for the round.