Christiaan Bezuidenhout putts well in round one of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 42nd at 4 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Christiaan Bezuidenhout's 139 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Bezuidenhout had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

Bezuidenhout missed the green on his first shot on the 170-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Bezuidenhout had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.