Chesson Hadley putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the American Express

Chesson Hadley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his day tied for 137th at 1 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Chesson Hadley's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 112 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hadley had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.