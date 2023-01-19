Cam Davis finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Cam Davis hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 124th at even par; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Davis's 88 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Davis chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Davis hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.