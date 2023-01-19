  • Cam Davis finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the American Express

  • In the opening round of The American Express 2023, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-5 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Cam Davis makes birdie on No. 11 at The American Express

    In the opening round of The American Express 2023, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-5 11th hole.