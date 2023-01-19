Callum Tarren rebounds from poor front in first round of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Callum Tarren hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Tarren finished his day tied for 107th at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Callum Tarren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Callum Tarren to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Tarren got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.

Tarren got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Tarren's 116 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Tarren chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.