Brandon Wu shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Brandon Wu hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 149th at 3 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Wu chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to even-par for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Wu's 175 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Wu his second shot was a drop and his approach went 97 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.