Ben Taylor shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the American Express

Ben Taylor hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 42nd at 4 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Taylor's tee shot went 184 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Taylor hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Taylor had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Taylor's 135 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 4 under for the round.