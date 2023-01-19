Augusto Núñez shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the American Express

Augusto Núñez hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Núñez finished his day tied for 85th at 2 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

At the par-5 11th, Núñez chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Núñez to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 13th, Núñez missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Núñez to 1 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Núñez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Núñez to 2 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Núñez reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Núñez to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Núñez's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 107 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Núñez had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Núñez to 3 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Núñez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Núñez to 2 under for the round.