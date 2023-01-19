Andrew Putnam shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Andrew Putnam hit 15 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 64th at 3 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

At the 371-yard par-4 second, Putnam got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Putnam's 166 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Putnam hit an approach shot from 128 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Putnam chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.