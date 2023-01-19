Anders Albertson shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the American Express

Anders Albertson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Albertson finished his day tied for 42nd at 4 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 first, Albertson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Albertson to 1 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Albertson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Albertson to even for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Albertson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Albertson to 2 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Albertson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Albertson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Albertson had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Albertson to 4 under for the round.