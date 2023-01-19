  • Alex Smalley shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the American Express

  • In the opening round of The American Express 2023, Alex Smalley makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Alex Smalley makes birdie on No. 18 at The American Express

    In the opening round of The American Express 2023, Alex Smalley makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.