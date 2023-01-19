Alex Smalley shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Alex Smalley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 27th at 5 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Smalley chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 third, Smalley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Smalley's 103 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Smalley had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 4 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 5 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Smalley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Smalley to 5 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Smalley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Smalley at 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Smalley's 168 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 5 under for the round.