Aaron Wise shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Aaron Wise hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 85th at 2 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a 294 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Wise chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Wise's 110 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Wise chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Wise to 4 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 5 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to 6 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Wise his second shot was a drop and his approach went 105 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

At the 439-yard par-4 18th, Wise got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.