Aaron Baddeley shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the American Express

In his first round at the American Express, Aaron Baddeley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his day tied for 107th at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 10 under; Jon Rahm, Taylor Montgomery, Tyler Duncan, Sam Burns, and Matti Schmid are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harrison Endycott, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Denny McCarthy, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, and Dean Burmester are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a 305 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Baddeley's 81 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 439-yard par-4 18th, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Baddeley hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

Baddeley got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 1 under for the round.