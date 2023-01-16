-
Zach Johnson putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 final round in the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 15, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Zach Johnson converts 7-footer for birdie at Sony Open
In the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Zach Johnson makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
Zach Johnson hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his day in 75th at 1 over; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Zach Johnson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Zach Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
