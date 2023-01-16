Zac Blair shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Zac Blair hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Blair finished his day tied for 48th at 7 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Blair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Blair had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Blair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Blair had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Blair to 3 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Blair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 4 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Blair had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Blair to 5 under for the round.