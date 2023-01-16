Will Gordon shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Will Gordon hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his day tied for 28th at 10 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 480-yard par-4 first, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 1 over for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 third, Gordon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gordon to 2 over for the round.

Gordon his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gordon to 3 over for the round.

Gordon got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Gordon missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Gordon to 4 over for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Gordon hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Gordon had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Gordon's 131 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.