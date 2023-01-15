  • Tyson Alexander shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the final round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Tyson Alexander makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Tyson Alexander curls in 17-footer for birdie at Sony Open

    In the final round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Tyson Alexander makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.