Tyson Alexander shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Tyson Alexander hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Alexander finished his day tied for 32nd at 9 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Alexander's 165 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alexander to 1 under for the round.

Alexander got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Alexander to even-par for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Alexander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Alexander to 1 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Alexander had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Alexander to 1 under for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Alexander hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Alexander to 2 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Alexander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Alexander to 3 under for the round.

At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Alexander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Alexander to 2 under for the round.

Alexander got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Alexander to 1 under for the round.