Troy Merritt shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Troy Merritt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 65th at 4 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 194-yard par-3 17th, Merritt missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Merritt to even for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Merritt had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.