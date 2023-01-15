Tom Hoge putts well in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Tom Hoge hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his day tied for 41st at 8 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Tom Hoge had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Hoge's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hoge's 153 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hoge had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.