Taylor Montgomery putts well in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Taylor Montgomery hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Montgomery finished his day tied for 12th at 12 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Taylor Montgomery chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor Montgomery to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Montgomery had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Montgomery to 2 under for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Montgomery reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to 3 under for the round.