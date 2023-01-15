Taiga Semikawa shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Taiga Semikawa hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Semikawa finished his day tied for 67th at 3 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Semikawa's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 477-yard par-4 13th, Semikawa chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Semikawa to 2 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Semikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Semikawa to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Semikawa had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Semikawa to 3 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Semikawa's tee shot went 159 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Semikawa chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Semikawa to 3 over for the round.