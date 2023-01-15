Stewart Cink shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Stewart Cink hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 21st at 11 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Cink hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to even for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Cink chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.