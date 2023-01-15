  • Stewart Cink shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the third round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Stewart Cink holes 106-yard wedge for birdie at Sony Open

    In the third round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.