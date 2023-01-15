Stephan Jaeger shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Stephan Jaeger hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 28th at 10 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to 4 under for the round.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 2 under for the round.