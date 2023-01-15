  • Stephan Jaeger shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the third round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Stephan Jaeger makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Stephan Jaeger's 17-foot birdie putt at Sony Open

